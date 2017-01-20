What’s the Most Ridiculous Thing Your Parents Did to Save a Few Bucks?

Every single person’s parents do SOMETHING weird just to save a few bucks. It’s a scientific fact. My parents still, to this day, keep the house at like 65 degrees in the winter because they’d rather freeze than run the heat.

There’s a discussion right now on Reddit where people are sharing childhood memories of the ridiculous things their parents did to save money. Here are five great ones . . .

1. “My mom tried to convince the ticket guy at the movies my brother was 12. He was 19 and smoking a cigarette.”

2. “When I was in junior high, I wanted weights to bulk up for sports. My dad filled two big Folgers coffee cans with cement and stuck them on a sawed off broom handle.”

3. “When we demolished our brick garage, my dad made us clean every brick with a pickaxe and line them up around the house for future use. [It took] one year of backbreaking effort and they’re still there eight years later.”

4. “They’d collect all the pieces of soap when the bars get too small to use, put them in pantyhose, and hang them from the shower head. You’re supposed to lather up your hands and use that soap until it’s gone.”

5. “My dad would build up speed, then turn the engine off and coast down to five miles-per-hour to save gas. He did that while my friends were in the car.”

