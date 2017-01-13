Zac Brown Band Announces “Welcome Home Tour”—New Album Drops May 12

Zac Brown Band announced today (Jan. 13) that it will kick off a 40-plus-date Welcome Home Tour on May 12 in their hometown of Atlanta. During the six-month trek across North America, the troupe will make stops in Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Tampa and Los Angeles, among others.

“We’re looking forward to heading back on the road in 2017 and sharing some new songs with our fans,” said Zac.

Promising a return to their roots, the band is currently in the studio recording a new album, Welcome Home, which drops on May 12.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. local time. Every online ticket order includes a choice of a physical or digital copy of the new album.

Zac Brown Band’s 2017 Welcome Home Tour Dates

May 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

May 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

May 20 – Charleston, SC – Southern Ground Music and Food Festival – MUSC Health Stadium

May 21 – Charleston, SC – Southern Ground Music and Food Festival – MUSC Health Stadium

May 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 27 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 28 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 8 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 10– Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium – 2017 Buckeye Country Superfest

June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

June 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 24 – Syracuse, NY – Lakeview Amphitheater

June 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

July 6 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 7 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 15 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

August 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN WeFest – WeFest Amphitheatre

August 19 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

August 20 – Brownsville, OR Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival

August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center

August 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

August 27 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 3 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

September 15 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

September 22– West Palm Beach, FL– Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

September 23– West Palm Beach, FL– Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

September 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

October 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

October 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl