The Ten Weirdest Things People Have Done in Job Interviews

CareerBuilder released its annual list of the weirdest things people have done in job interviews. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Someone ate crumbs off a table during their interview.

2. Someone claimed an interviewer’s AURA didn’t like them, and wanted to know why.

3. A woman kept taking her sunglasses off, and putting them back on again. Hopefully in the style of Horatio Caine on “CSI: Miami”.

4. A guy brought an entire pizza with him, and didn’t even offer to share it.

5. A guy asked where the closest bar was.

6. A woman said she deserved the job, because her hair was perfect.

7. A guy stopped the interview to call his wife and ask if the salary was enough.

8. A guy brought some of his childhood toys to the interview.

9. Someone bragged about how they made the paper once, for stealing an old woman’s treadmill.

10. A guy told a woman she might not get into HEAVEN if she didn’t hire him.

The survey also found the top three ways to ruin your chances in an interview are to get caught lying . . . answer a phone call or a text . . . and to come across as arrogant or entitled.

