Most romantic Christmas celebrity engagement?

William Michael Morgan, Sam Hunt, and Kelsea Ballerini are just a few country artists who got engaged over the Christmas holiday, but the award for most romantic might just go to Kacey Musgraves future husband Ruston Kelly. He conspired with Kacey’s sister and brother in law, who decorated the bedroom Kacey grew up in (a home that Kacey now owns) for a very special Christmas Eve proposal. Kacey said she didn’t say yes, but HELL YES when Ruston proposed. Congratulations and all the best to the happy couple!

Perfection 💍😭💕 Thank you, my love. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:26pm PST