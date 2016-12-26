Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

It’s time to rewind and take a look back at the 15 Top Videos from 2016. Enjoy!
15. “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – Justin Moore
Director: Shane Drake
14. “Wanna Be That Song” – Brett Eldredge
Director: Dustin Riker
13. “’80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris
Director: Alon Isocianu
12. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi
Director: Jim Wright
11. Wasted Time” – Keith Urban
Director: John Urbano
10. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
9. “Brace for Impact” – Sturgill Simpson
Director: Matt Mahurin
8. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
7. “Unlove You” – Jennifer Nettles
Director: Trey Fanjoy
6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town
Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
5. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristen Barlowe
4. “Mayday” – Cam
Director: Daniel Carberry
3. “Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
2. “Star of the Show” – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
1. “Forever Country” – Various Artists
Director: Joseph Kahn